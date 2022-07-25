Skipper Cup next for Jetsetters

[File Photo]

Winning the Skipper Cup was not always part of Nadi’s plan.

The intention going into the season was to win the Inkk Farebrother championship, but this changed after Nadroga snatched the title from them in round 12 of the competition.

Since then they’ve changed their tune, and are now focused on claiming the Skipper Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadi forwards assistant coach, John Jackson says the only thing standing in there way is Naitasiri, who they will face in the final on Saturday

“We lost the Farebrother few weeks ago and our aim now is to win back the Skipper Cup. Most of the boys they go and play in the Farebrother, and most the boys do not want the Skipper and that was our aim this year.”

Nadi will host Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park on Saturday at 3pm and you can watch this match on FBC Sports.