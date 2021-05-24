Skipper Cup champs next for young Tailevu side

Tailevu has identified where they fell short in the opening round of the Skipper Cup against Nadroga.

The Samisoni Baikeitoga coached side lost to the Stallions at Lawaqa Park 14-29.

Nearly half of the team that played on the weekend made their debut for Tailevu and they know taking on the champions Suva this week is another blessing for the new players.

Article continues after advertisement

Coach Baikeitoga says they can’t afford catch-up rugby as they did against Nadroga this weekend.

We’re trying to work on our combination, like I said this is a very young team we tried to shift some players and see the process. I think Nadroga they exposed our loopholes because of their agility and speed, we need to work on that and our set pieces and decision making’.

Suva hosts Nadroga, Naitasiri takes on Nadroga, Northland faces Nadi and Rewa meets Namosi in the second Skipper Cup round this weekend.