Skipper Cup champs name best side

[File Photo]

Suva has named a strong lineup for this afternoon’s clash against Nadroga.

Keponi Paul is back and will start on the wing.

Paul last featured against Naitasiri where they lost 26-10.

Suva Coach Sakaraia Labalaba has made some changes to its starting lineup with Mateo Qolisese, Josefa Nasaroa, Manoa Tamaya, Osea Bola, James Brown, and Vatilai Dulaki in the starting 15.

Penaia Cakobau, Azariah Immanuel, Koli Tamanitoakula, Aporosa Kenatale, Sakiusa Gavidi, Taniela Soqiniwasaloa and Inia Tawalo have retained their spots in the match-day 23.

Suva will face Nadroga at 3pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

In other matches tomorrow at 3pm, Naitasiri meets Northand at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, Namosi faces Tailevu at Thompson Park in Navua, and Rewa will host Nadi at Burebasaga grounds.

You can watch the Inkk Farebrother challenge match between Northland and Naitasiri LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports and for $10USD for overseas viewers on the FBC Pop pay-per-view channel.

Teamlist:

Mateo Qolisese

Penaia Cakobau

Josefa Nasaroa

Manoa Tamaya

Israel Immanuel

James Brown

Osea Bola

Koli Tamanitoakula

Aporosa Kenatale

Enele Malele

Keponi Paul

Vatilai Dulaki

Sakiusa Gavidi

Taniela Soqoniwasaloa

Inia Tawalo

Reserves:

Kolinio Bulabalavu

Livai Natave

Apisai Vatubuli

Apisai Senileba

Risiate Tadulala

Sefa Seviua

Taniela Naqali

Jeke Suguturaga