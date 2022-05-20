Skipper Cup champs name best side

[File Photo]
Suva has named a strong lineup for this afternoon’s clash against Nadroga.
Keponi Paul is back and will start on the wing.
Paul last featured against Naitasiri where they lost 26-10.
Suva Coach Sakaraia Labalaba has made some changes to its starting lineup with Mateo Qolisese, Josefa Nasaroa, Manoa Tamaya, Osea Bola, James Brown, and Vatilai Dulaki in the starting 15.
Penaia Cakobau, Azariah Immanuel, Koli Tamanitoakula, Aporosa Kenatale, Sakiusa Gavidi, Taniela Soqiniwasaloa and Inia Tawalo have retained their spots in the match-day 23.
Suva will face Nadroga at 3pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.
In other matches tomorrow at 3pm, Naitasiri meets Northand at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, Namosi faces Tailevu at Thompson Park in Navua, and Rewa will host Nadi at Burebasaga grounds.
You can watch the Inkk Farebrother challenge match between Northland and Naitasiri LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports and for $10USD for overseas viewers on the FBC Pop pay-per-view channel.
Teamlist:
Mateo Qolisese
Penaia Cakobau
Josefa Nasaroa
Manoa Tamaya
Israel Immanuel
James Brown
Osea Bola
Koli Tamanitoakula
Aporosa Kenatale
Enele Malele
Keponi Paul
Vatilai Dulaki
Sakiusa Gavidi
Taniela Soqoniwasaloa
Inia Tawalo
Reserves:
Kolinio Bulabalavu
Livai Natave
Apisai Vatubuli
Apisai Senileba
Risiate Tadulala
Sefa Seviua
Taniela Naqali
Jeke Suguturaga