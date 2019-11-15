Rugby
Skipper Cup champs make three changes for final
November 12, 2020 12:16 pm
Defending Skipper Cup champions Ram Sami Suva has named their side for the final against Naitasiri.
Suva has made three changes to the side that defeated Namosi in the semifinal last week.
Elia Canakaivata will start as a blindside flanker ahead of Koli Tamanitoakula who will come off the bench.
Suva Head Coach Sakaraia Labalaba has made two changes to the backline as Leone Nawai at halfback and Watisoni Sevutia wears the number 11 jersey replacing Keponi Paul.
The front row trio of Mateo Qolisese, Isireli Ledua and Manasa Saulo have been retained so as the locking partners Manoa Tamaya and Sorovakatini Tuifagalele.
Canakaivata, Taniela Sadrugu and James Brown are the loose forwards while Nawai is at halfback and Ratu Meli Kurisaru outside him at flyhalf.
Sevutia and Misaele Petero will be on the wings with the midfield combination of Captain John Stewart and Apisalome Vota while Enele Malele is the fullback.
The defending champions know Naitasiri has been dominant up front this season which is one of the reasons Apisai Vatubuli,Lino Vasuinadi and Ratu Penijamini Makutu are on the bench.
Suva will host Naitasiri at 6pm on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium.
The women’s final between Naitasiri and Lautoka kicks off at 2pm while Namosi and Nadroga will battle for the under-19 title at 4pm.
All Skipper Cup finals will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.
The radio commentaries will be on Radio Fiji One and Bula FM.
Suva Lineup:
1. Mateo Qolisese
2. Isireli Ledua
3. Manasa Saulo
4. Manoa Tamaya
5. Soro Tuifagalele
6. Elia Canakaivata
7. Taniela Sadrugu
8. James Brown
9. Leone Nawai
10. Rt Meli Kurisaru
11. Watisoni Sevutia
12. John Stewart (C)
13. Apisalome Vota
14. Misaele Petero
15. Enele Malele
Reserves
16. Lino Vasuinadi
17. Apisai Vatubuli
18. Rt Penijamini Makutu
19. Apisai Senileba
20. Koli Tamanitoakula
21. Terio Tamani
22. Jone Manu
23. Keponi Paul