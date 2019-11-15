Skipper Cup champs make three changes for final

Defending Skipper Cup champions Ram Sami Suva has named their side for the final against Naitasiri.

Suva has made three changes to the side that defeated Namosi in the semifinal last week.

Elia Canakaivata will start as a blindside flanker ahead of Koli Tamanitoakula who will come off the bench.

Suva Head Coach Sakaraia Labalaba has made two changes to the backline as Leone Nawai at halfback and Watisoni Sevutia wears the number 11 jersey replacing Keponi Paul.

The front row trio of Mateo Qolisese, Isireli Ledua and Manasa Saulo have been retained so as the locking partners Manoa Tamaya and Sorovakatini Tuifagalele.

Canakaivata, Taniela Sadrugu and James Brown are the loose forwards while Nawai is at halfback and Ratu Meli Kurisaru outside him at flyhalf.

Sevutia and Misaele Petero will be on the wings with the midfield combination of Captain John Stewart and Apisalome Vota while Enele Malele is the fullback.

The defending champions know Naitasiri has been dominant up front this season which is one of the reasons Apisai Vatubuli,Lino Vasuinadi and Ratu Penijamini Makutu are on the bench.

Suva will host Naitasiri at 6pm on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium.

The women’s final between Naitasiri and Lautoka kicks off at 2pm while Namosi and Nadroga will battle for the under-19 title at 4pm.

All Skipper Cup finals will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

The radio commentaries will be on Radio Fiji One and Bula FM.

Suva Lineup:

1. Mateo Qolisese

2. Isireli Ledua

3. Manasa Saulo

4. Manoa Tamaya

5. Soro Tuifagalele

6. Elia Canakaivata

7. Taniela Sadrugu

8. James Brown

9. Leone Nawai

10. Rt Meli Kurisaru

11. Watisoni Sevutia

12. John Stewart (C)

13. Apisalome Vota

14. Misaele Petero

15. Enele Malele

Reserves

16. Lino Vasuinadi

17. Apisai Vatubuli

18. Rt Penijamini Makutu

19. Apisai Senileba

20. Koli Tamanitoakula

21. Terio Tamani

22. Jone Manu

23. Keponi Paul