Skipper Cup and Vanua semifinals postponed

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 5, 2020 7:11 pm
Operations Manager and Tournament Director Sale Sorovaki.

All Fiji Rugby Union games scheduled for this week have been postponed.

This has been confirmed by FRU Operations Manager and Tournament Director Sale Sorovaki.

These include all Skipper Cup round 12 games this weekend.

Sorovaki says the Vodafone Vanua Championship semifinals scheduled for this week have been moved to a later date.

The decision has been made due to the unfavorable weather conditions being experienced in the country.The FRU will confirm when the Skipper Cup and Vanua Championship will resume.

