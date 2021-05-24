Home

Rugby

Skipper champs to challenge Farebrother

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 28, 2022 12:50 pm
Suva Rugby News [Source: File Photo]

Defending Skipper Cup champions Suva is the next Inkk Farebrother challenger.

Suva will travel to Naluwai this weekend to try and wrestle the prestigious trophy from holders Naitasiri.

The Highlanders have defended the title for two successive weekends at Naluwai ground.

Article continues after advertisement

In the first round, Naitasiri defeated Namosi 20-5 and last Saturday they beat Nadroga 29-27.

Suva has failed to win its first two games, losing 20-12 to Nadi and going down 22-20 to Tailevu.

Looking at other games this week, Nadroga hosts Nadi at Lawaqa Park, Northland takes on Namosi at Gatward Park in Korovou and Rewa faces Tailevu at Burebasaga ground.

You can watch the Nadi and Nadroga game LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel starting with the U-19 match at 11am.

