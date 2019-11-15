Skipper and Vanua Cup set for next week

Fiji Rugby Union has deferred all its Skipper Cup round 12 matches and the Vodafone Vanua Championship semi-finals to next week.

The matches scheduled for Friday and Saturday has been moved to the Friday the 16th and Saturday 17th October 2020.

Chief Executive John O’Connor says they have received confirmation from the venues that due to the current prolonged wet weather experienced throughout the country they will not be able to host matches either on Friday and Saturday.

O’Connor says most of the venue owners have also indicated that their venues will be used for Fiji-50 celebrations.

Though a few unions want the matches to proceed, FRU has made the decision for all teams take a break this week.

Round 12 of the Skipper Cup matches are as follows, Namosi at Churchill Park, Nadroga host Nadi at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Yasawa will take on Tailevu at Prince Charles Park in Nadi and Naitasiri face Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Rewa will play Nanukuloa while Northland takes on Ba in Vanua semifinals.