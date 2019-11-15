Home

Skipper and Vanua Cup set for next week

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 6, 2020 4:28 pm

The Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed the Vanua Championship semifinals will be held next week.

In a statement, FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says Skipper Cup round 12 games and the Vanua Championship semifinals will now be played next Friday and Saturday.

O’Connor says the Vanua semifinal between Nanukuloa and Rewa will be held in the west while Northland takes on Ba in the Southern division.

However, the venue and day will be confirmed later.

The FRU says they postponed the games after receiving confirmation that venues including Ratu Cakobau Park, Prince Charles Park, Churchill Park and Lawaqa Park wouldn’t be able to host matched due to the current prolonged wet weather.

O’Connor adds they also sought guidance from the Fiji Meteorological Service and they have confirmed that the current wet weather conditions will prevail until Sunday next week.

Further, most of the venue owners have also indicated that their venues will be used for Fiji-50 celebrations.

