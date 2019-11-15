Skipper and Vanua Cup restart dates subject for review

The Fiji Rugby Union is looking to review its local competitions restart dates.

FRU had set tentative dates for the Skipper Cup competition which was planned to kick off on July 11th and the Vanua Cup for August 8th.

Union chief executive John O’Connor says these dates may be subject to another change, depending on how soon restrictions will be lifted.

“We intend to have two full rounds of the Skipper and likewise for the Vodafone Vanua running and it will depend on government announcement of relaxation. If it moves to next week then we will have to move our competitions backwards one week.”

O’Connor says at the moment the Union is focusing on the game’s “return-to-play protocols” in which players need to be given four full weeks of training before any resumption of competition.