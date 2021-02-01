Sixth straight loss for Waratahs

The Waratahs have suffered their sixth straight loss this season.

This follows their 24-26 loss to Brumbies in round seven of Super Rugby AU last night.

The Waratahs sacked their Coach Rob Penney earlier this week and were looking to get back to winning ways.

However, they failed again as Will Harrison missed a sideline conversion after the siren to send the match into Super Rugby’s extra-time golden try.

The 2014 Super Rugby champions will be on a bye next week before taking on the Force on the 17th of this month.