Six Nations to kick-off as scheduled, women and U20 shelved

Officials have confirmed the 2021 men’s Six Nations tournament will go ahead as planned next month.

However, the women and under-20s have been shelved until later in the year.

There has been speculation that the men’s tournament could be moved to a later date in the hope that fans could potentially be allowed into stadiums if pandemic current restrictions are eased.

But authorities have decided to commence with the staging of Six Nations matches behind closed doors, starting as planned with the February 6 games featuring Italy vs France and England vs Scotland followed a day later by Wales vs Ireland.

[Source: Rugbypass]