England add Simon Amor & Matt Proudfoot to backroom team

England head coach Eddie Jones has filled the vacancies in his coaching team for the Six Nations with England Sevens boss Simon Amor and former South African coach Matt Proudfoot.

Proudfoot, who assisted mastermind South Africa’s World Cup final victory over England, joins as forwards coach.

Sevens specialist Amor goes in as their attack coach.

South African-born Proudfoot, has been involved with the Springboks since 2016 and joins England following the end of his contract with South Africa.

Jones says Proudfoot brings great technical expertise and knowledge which can take England forward to a greater level.

Amor was head coach of the England Men’s Sevens and the Great Britain Sevens which won silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The former World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year will return to the Sevens set-up for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, before joining Jones’ staff full-time after the Games.

Jones adds Amor will bring fresh perspectives on their attacking strategies.

England open their Six Nations campaign against France in Paris on 2nd February.