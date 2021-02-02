Home

TC ANA
Rugby

Six Nations 2021 to go ahead

| @BBCWorld
February 3, 2021 6:10 am
2021 Six Nations will go ahead as planned.[pic:BBC SPORT]

The 2021 Six Nations will go ahead as planned after France’s sports minister said quarantine restrictions would be eased for the tournament.

Organizers were awaiting confirmation from the French government that United Kingdom teams traveling to France, or the French team re-entering, would be exempt from a seven-day quarantine period.

The decision has been taken within government to ensure that the Six Nations championship is held on the scheduled date, starting this Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

France begin their Six Nations campaign against Italy in Rome on Sunday at 2.15am.

In another match this Sunday, England will face Scotland at 4.45am while Wales take on Ireland at 3am next Monday.

