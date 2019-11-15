Six Flying Fijians to start for Fijian Latui

Six Flying Fijians have been named in the first line up of the Fijian Latui side for the Global Rapid Rugby match against the China Lions.

Teti Tela, Joeli Veitayaki, Ratunaisa Navuma, Eremasi Radrodro, Asaeli Tikoirotuma and Serupepeli Vularika have been named to start.

Seruvakula has a mix of experienced and young players into the side.

In the front row, Flying Fijian tight-head prop Joeli Veitayaki will wear the number one jumper with Fijian Drua Ratunaisa Navuma at hooker.

Suva’s powerhouse Benji Makutu will pack down at loosehead prop.

The locks are Namosi’s Sorovakatini Tuifagalele and Nadroga’s Sailasa Kerekere.

Suva’s robust flankers Filimoni Seru and Elia Canakaivata fill the back row with Nadroga’s stalwart and Flying Fijians loose man Eremasi Radrodro at number 8.

Suva’s swift first-five Jone Manu will be playing at scrumhalf and overseas-based Flying Fijians Teti Tela will be making his debut on home ground at fly-half.

The wingers are John Stewart and Lepani Raiyala with Naitasiri’s Meli Nakarawa at fullback.

An experienced midfield has been named with Serupepeli Vularika at 12 and Asaeli Tikoirotuma alongside him.

The Latui takes on China Lions at 6.30pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.