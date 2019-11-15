Six Fellow Fijian 7s teams for 11th Uluinakau 7s

Six Fellow Fijian teams have confirmed their participation in the 11th Fiji Bitter Uluinakau 7s tournament.

Formerly known as the Indo-Fijian category, Uluinakau 7s is the tournament in the country that gives a platform for Fellow Fijians to showcase their rugby talents.

Defending champions Wainivula will be out to retain their title, with other teams including Lautoka, Nadi Red, Nadi Yellow, Central Brothers, and Nakasi Highlanders vying for the trophy.

Ram Sami has also jumped on board to support the Fellow Fijian competition.

Organizers anticipate a total of 32 men’s, eight women’s, and 16 youth teams to compete in the tournament.

The 11th Fiji Bitter Uluinakau 7s tournament is scheduled to commence from next Friday and runs till Saturday.