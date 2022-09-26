Sivo’s parents to watch Grand Final

[Photo: NRL.com]

It will be a special but emotional NRL grand final for Fiji Bati and Paramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo as his parents will be there with him.

Sivo hasn’t seen his parents in more than three years but that’s all about to change when they reunite on Sunday.

It’s going to be an emotional occasion for the family, who have mourned the loss of Sivo’s younger brother Luva for the past 12 months after he tragically passed away aged 13.

Speaking to nrl.com, the Eels cult hero says his dad called him last week before the preliminary final and said he would come with Sivo’s mum to watch the grand final if they make it.

Sivo’s life has changed remarkably in the three years since his dad last surprised him in August of that year when he first visited Australia.

The 28-year-old has scored 67 tries in 82 games in the NRL and made it a tradition for Eels fans to chant his name at CommBank Stadium.

The Momi villager from Nadroga will be joined by fellow Fiji Bati World Cup squad members Waqa Blake and Reagan Campbell-Gillard in the final against Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau’s Panthers at 8:30pm on Sunday.