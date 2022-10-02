Sivo’s family in Australia

[Source: Parramatta Eels/Twitter]

Fiji Bati star Maika Sivo will have more than just the Parramatta Eels fans and supporters cheering him on tonight.

The Eels winger will be boosted with the presence of his family on the stands cheering him on in the NRL grand-final at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

Sivo’s family landed in Australia yesterday with the Eels sharing the news and their photo on their Facebook page.

Sivo will be on the wing with Waqa Blake on the centre and Reagan Campbell-Gillard in the forwards.

On the opposing team, Apisai Koroisau starts at hooker while Viliame Kikau comes in at the forwards for the Panthers.

Tonight’s grand-final starts at 8.30 and you can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.