Sivo to play in Round 1 despite Fiji court case

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo will feature in round one of the NRL 2020 season.

The Parramatta Eels try scoring machine has been cleared to play in the NRL season opener on Thursday night against Canterbury.

Despite facing a charge of indecent assault in Fiji, Sivo will not be subject to the NRL’s no-fault stand down policy.

Article continues after advertisement

Last year’s breakout season saw him debut in round one on a bargain-basement deal and finish with 22 tries and an upgraded two-year deal.

The 26-year-old was charged with allegedly indecently assaulting a resort staff worker at a Resort in Denarau on Boxing Day last year.

Sivo’s Eels will play Canterbury Bulldogs at 10:05pm on Thursday.