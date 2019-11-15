Sivo to be assessed after training on Tuesday

Fiji Bati and Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo will be assessed tomorrow after training.

Sivo suffered a knee injury in their 18-22 loss to the Sea Eagles over the weekend.

The Momi villager from Nadroga is not the only worry for the Eels with lock Nathan Brown, Ryan Matterson and Blake Ferguson all nursing injuries.

Article continues after advertisement

But the good news for the Eels is star halfback Mitch Moses is expected to return from a calf injury.

The Eels will open round 11 of competition taking on the West Tigers at 9.50pm Thursday.

On Friday the Sea Eagles play the Cowboys at 8pm before the Storm meets the Broncos at 9.55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday with the Roosters battling the Warriors at 5pm, the Sharks take on the Dragons at 7.30pm before the Raiders battle the Rabbitohs at 9.35pm.

The Dragons and Sharks match will be aired live on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, the Knights meet the Bulldogs at 4pm and the Panthers meet the Titans at 6.05pm.

You can watch the Panthers and Titans match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.