Sivo extends stay with Eels

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo will remain with the Parramatta Eels until the end of the 2023 season.

The Eels revealed in a statement today that Sivo exercised his contract option.

The Momi villager from Nadroga made his debut for the Eels in 2019, and had an incredible season in which he won the Dally M award for Top Try Scorer.

Parramatta Eels General Manager of Football, Mark O’Neill says Sivo is incredibly powerful, he can score tries from seemingly impossible positions, and the’re very happy he has extended his time with them.

Sivo has played 68 NRL games until his 2021 season was cut short with a serious knee injury, however, he is on the road to recovery and is expected to make a return in the coming weeks.

The Eels will play Sea Eagles on Friday at 9:55pm.