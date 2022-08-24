Sivo and Oates battle in round 24

Maika Sova (from left), Corey Oates.

One of the key matchups in tomorrow’s NRL clash will be between Bati flyer Maika Sivo of the Eels and Broncos winger Corey Oates.

Both have averaged a try per game in 2022 and are enjoying strong seasons on the flank.

Oates gave his all in a well-beaten side last week, running for a team-high 130 metres and scoring one of Brisbane’s two tries.

However, since returning to the field in round 14, Sivo has run for over 100 metres in all but two of his 10 games.

He has also scored seven tries in his last five appearances.

The Broncos hosts the Eels at 9:50 tomorrow night.