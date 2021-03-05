Sisters hope to follow Flying Fijians prop’s footsteps

Fijiana 15s sisters Karalaini Naisewa and Keleni Marawa wants to continue the legacy their brother, Flying Fijian prop Luke Tagi has set on the local and international rugby arena.

The duo are part of the Fijiana side that is preparing for the 2021 Rugby World Cup.

Being named in the extended squad is a milestone itself, but an inspiration for the two is seeing how far their brother has achieved on the international stage.

Tagi was part of the Flying Fijians extended squad and the Fijian Drua team that won the Australian National Rugby Championship in 2018.

He is currently playing in France for Stade Francais rugby team.

Even though the Rugby World Cup has been postponed until next year, the two sisters are still hopeful that their dream of making in to the World stage will come true.

Through the tough training’s and sacrifices, Naisewa says she is lucky to have her sister in the squad.

Naisewa adds the main aim is to make the final cut in the squad.

For Marawa, anything is possible through God, hard-work and faith.

Marawa says she has been tested beyond her limits and is surprised with how far she’s come.