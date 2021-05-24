Home

Rugby

Sisters count themselves lucky

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 23, 2022 12:10 pm
Sisters Keleni Marawa and Karalaini Naisewa count themselves lucky to be part of the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua historic Super W journey. [Source: Fiji Rugby]

The two ladies are the sisters of former Fijian Drua, Fijian Warriors and Flying Fijians prop Luke Tagi.

Joining the Fijiana Drua extended squad, Marawa and Naisewa didn’t have much support.

Article continues after advertisement

Naisewa says it was perseverance that guided them through the intensive training.

“It was really tough as there were 60 girls fighting for the position, but I always prayed to God to give me all this power to be here.”

She adds it is still all surreal to the both of them, and they’re enjoying every moment.

“Our families and friends didn’t expect us to be here, they told us that they didn’t imagine us to be here and all we tell them is that it was just God’s will that we are here.”

Naisewa says they want to continue to inspire more young girls like themselves, to take on rugby.

Both the sisters will feature in the final of the Super W, when they take on the Waratahs at 4pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

