Sisters count themselves lucky

Sisters Keleni Marawa and Karalaini Naisewa count themselves lucky to be part of the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua historic Super W journey.

The two ladies are the sisters of former Fijian Drua, Fijian Warriors and Flying Fijians prop Luke Tagi.

Joining the Fijiana Drua extended squad, Marawa and Naisewa didn’t have much support.

Naisewa says it was perseverance that guided them through the intensive training.

“It was really tough as there were 60 girls fighting for the position, but I always prayed to God to give me all this power to be here.”

Captains Run 📸!!! Super W Final – Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua V Waratahs.#duavataveilomanirakavi pic.twitter.com/Fyp4MAFHFf — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) April 22, 2022

She adds it is still all surreal to the both of them, and they’re enjoying every moment.

“Our families and friends didn’t expect us to be here, they told us that they didn’t imagine us to be here and all we tell them is that it was just God’s will that we are here.”

Naisewa says they want to continue to inspire more young girls like themselves, to take on rugby.

Jersey Presentation!!!

What way to end the final night before the big game mataka. Big Vinaka Vakalevu to Fiji Rugby Chairman Commodore Humphrey Tawake and our sponsor General Manager Rooster Poultry Stanley Raniga for their motivational words. #duavataveilomanirakavi pic.twitter.com/cQrJvojYAE — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) April 22, 2022

Both the sisters will feature in the final of the Super W, when they take on the Waratahs at 4pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.