Rugby

Sir Kirwan concerned about Fiji’s test matches

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
May 26, 2021 12:42 pm
All Blacks great Sir John Kirwan [Source: Planet Rugby]

All Blacks great Sir John Kirwan has revealed his concerns about New Zealand’s upcoming test matches against Fiji in July.

Fiji and Tonga are scheduled to face the All Blacks in New Zealand between July 3 and July 17.

Speaking on Sky Sport’s Breakdown show yesterday, Kirwan fears the two touring teams will be greatly under-prepared to face Ian Foster’s side.

Article continues after advertisement

The test will be Tonga’s first international rugby match since they defeated the United States at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Fiji on other hand has played one test against Georgia as part of last November’s Autumn Nations Cup campaign.

The Flying Fijians were scheduled to also play France, Italy and Scotland in that tournament, but were unable to as COVID-19 ravaged their squad.

The lack of tests played by Tonga and Fiji since the World Cup is a source of concern for Kirwan, as is the availability of their best players.

Many of Tonga’s and Fiji’s top players play their club rugby in Europe.

The English and French club finals are scheduled for June 26, while the semi-finals and qualifying finals will be played in the weeks beforehand.

The concern for Kirwan is that most players from those countries involved in the Premiership and Top 14 play-offs will be unavailable for selection due to travel and quarantine restrictions.

[Source: Rugbypass]

