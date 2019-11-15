Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Sir Gordon Tietjens quits Manu Samoa Sevens

Samoan Observer
May 20, 2020 9:59 am
Manu Samoa Sevens Head Coach, Sir Gordon Tietjens, has stepped down from the role. [Source: Samoan Observer]

Manu Samoa Sevens Head Coach, Sir Gordon Tietjens, has stepped down from the role.

The decision was announced by the Samoa Rugby Union yesterday in a statement quoting the Chairman and Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Dr. Sa’ilele Malielegaoi.

The coach’s resignation comes while the Manu Samoa Sevens has still not qualified for the Olympics, which was one of the Union’s main goals in hiring the highly rated Sevens guru three years ago.

Article continues after advertisement

Tuileapa thanked the legendary coach for taking the time to help with our Manu Samoa Sevens team over the last three seasons of the World Sevens Series.

Tuilaepa added that Tietjens decision to step down augurs well for the future and the direction S.R.U. want to take with its sevens team.

According to the S.R.U., Tietjens had discussed the matter with the Chief Executive Officer of the Samoa Rugby Union, Faleomavaega Vincent Fepuleai.

 

[Source: Samoan Observer]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.