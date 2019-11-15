Sir Gordon Tietjens quits Manu Samoa Sevens

Manu Samoa Sevens Head Coach, Sir Gordon Tietjens, has stepped down from the role.

The decision was announced by the Samoa Rugby Union yesterday in a statement quoting the Chairman and Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Dr. Sa’ilele Malielegaoi.

The coach’s resignation comes while the Manu Samoa Sevens has still not qualified for the Olympics, which was one of the Union’s main goals in hiring the highly rated Sevens guru three years ago.

Tuileapa thanked the legendary coach for taking the time to help with our Manu Samoa Sevens team over the last three seasons of the World Sevens Series.

Tuilaepa added that Tietjens decision to step down augurs well for the future and the direction S.R.U. want to take with its sevens team.

According to the S.R.U., Tietjens had discussed the matter with the Chief Executive Officer of the Samoa Rugby Union, Faleomavaega Vincent Fepuleai.

[Source: Samoan Observer]