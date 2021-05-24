Sims to start for Dragons

Fiji Bati Tariq Sims has made the Dragons run-on side in round three of the NRL.

Sims missed out on selection in the last two rounds.

He will start at number 13 along with Mikaele Ravalawa who is on the wing.

The Dragons face the Sharks on Thursday at 9.05 pm.

FBC Sports will air the Raiders and Titans match LIVE on Saturday at 8:30 pm.

[Source:nrl.com]