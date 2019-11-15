Simon Raiwalui expected to be new FRU HPU Manager

Former Flying Fijians captain Simon Raiwalui is expected to be the new Fiji Rugby Union General Manager High Performance Unit.

The official announcement will be made this morning at Rugby House.

Raiwalui served as the General Manager for his former French club, Racing Métro 92 and he currently co-manages Stade Français.

Last year the 48 year old was part of Michael Cheika’s Wallabies coaching staff to the Rugby World Cup.

On Tuesday, FRU Chairperson Francis Kean said a Fijian would be the next HPU Manager and it was all about capacity building as FRU wanted to empower local coaches and administrators.

Raiwalui was one of the six shortlisted candidates for the Flying Fijians coaching job which has been taken up by Vern Cotter.

Former Flying Fijians coach John McKee was a HPU Manager before being the national coach, others that have served in the position before included Tony Thorpe, Mike Ryan and Geoff Webster being the latest.