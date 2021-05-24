Silktails star returns home for personal reasons

The Kaiviti Silktails 2021 ‘Tabu Soro’ medalist Ratu Inoke Vasuturaga returned home to Fiji for personal reasons.

Silktails Chairman Petero Civoniceva says Vasuturaga loves playing at an elite level but in the end, family comes first and he needs to spend time with them.

He adds they will work with the Silktails 2021 Player of the Year on his next move in his career.

The Silktails center scored 14 tries last season and was on the score sheet again with a four-pointer in the trial match against Burleigh last week on the Gold Coast.

Vasuturaga says owes everything to the Kaiviti Silktails for what they have done for him all the way back to when he started in the Elite Development program in Suva in 2020.

He says he has been exposed to training and playing at a level that he never would have experienced.