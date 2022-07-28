Silktails skipper Tavodi out for the season

Kaiviti Silktails captain Apakuki Tavodi will not play in any games for the rest of the season due to injury.

The hardworking prop is out due to a dislocated knee-cap and medial ligament damage which means he’s unavailable for the rest of the season.

Star winger and France-bound Viliame Tutuvili has a sprained ankle but there are hopes he can return for the final game against Mounties next weekend.

Already two players from the Silktails original 29-member squad have returned to Fiji with season-ending injuries, alongside two others for personal reasons.

Silktails Executive Director Stephen Driscoll hopes a few players would return from injury for the Ryde-Eastwood Hawks game this Saturday.

O’Driscoll says despite the hardships he wants to pay tribute to the team because they’ve got 13 players under the age of 21 that have been playing Ron Massey Cup.

The Silktails’ Round 18 club game against Ryde-Eastwood Hawks on Saturday is vital for the finals.

The Silktails currently sit in fifth spot while Mounties and Hawks lie respectively in sixth and seventh positions.