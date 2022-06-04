Silktails sing for the NSW Blues

[Source: New South Wales Rugby League]

Kaiviti Silktails gave a touch of Fiji to the New South Wales Blues training session with a traditional Fijian hymn.

The final training session at Coogee Oval before the Blues players broke camp for the weekend was avidly watched by the Fijian side.

Coach Wes Naiqama says Origin is big in Fiji, and the players took the opportunity to see them train.

Article continues after advertisement

Naiqama says it was a great experience for everyone as they all loved rugby league.

Due to Apollo Project COVID-19 rules, the Silktails couldn’t be on the field with the NSW players but were on the sidelines watching the drills and set-plays.

Naiqama adds they have been soaking in everything they are learning about the game and there is no better way to learn than to watch the best players in the state go about their business.

Kaivitia Silktails executive director Steve Driscoll is also involved with the Sydney Roosters as a trainer and was invited into the NSW Blues camp on Tuesday to conduct a boxing session at Ignite HQ Centre of Excellence.

The Silktails are currently in fourth spot on the Ron Massey Cup ladder, due to play third-placed Glebe Dirty Reds at 3pm today at Henson Park.

Meanwhile, in the NRL, Sea Eagles will face Warriors at 9.35pm.