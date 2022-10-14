Silktails retains four players

Watisoni Waqanisaravi (from left), back rower Meli Nasau, Simione Cakau and Iobe Taukeisalili. [Photo Credit: Kaiviti Silktails/Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails have re-signed four players from this season for 2023.

Young prop Watisoni Waqanisaravi, back-rower Meli Nasau, Simione Cakau and Iobe Taukeisalili have retained their spots for the new season.

All four will also be rewarded with pre-season training with the Sydney Roosters Jersey Flegg and New South Wales Cup Squads.

Silktails coach Wes Naiqama says he’s really excited about the re-signing of the players who all had incredible first seasons.

Naiqama says the four showed maturity beyond their years, and all contributed to what was a successful year for the club, only falling short of making the semi-finals.”

He adds it’s great to see the fruition of their partnership with the Sydney Roosters continue to grow.

More Silktails players will be signed this week for the 2023 Ron Massey Cup season in Australia.