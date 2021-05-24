Silktails record first win

The Fiji Kava Kaiviti Silktails secured its first win of the Ron Massey Cup season.

Silktails hammered Ryde-Eastwood Hawks 30-16 in round seven of the competition.

The win comes after a narrow loss to the Hills Bulls in round five 27-20.

Article continues after advertisement

The Silktails campaign has all been smooth sailing with a two of their matches postponed.

Their first two matches didn’t go in their favour losing to Black Town Workers Sea Eagles 36-28 in the opener and Glebe Dirty Reds 16-6 in the second round.