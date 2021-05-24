Rugby
Silktails record first win
May 2, 2022 5:00 am
[Source: Fijian Silktales/ Facebook]
The Fiji Kava Kaiviti Silktails secured its first win of the Ron Massey Cup season.
Silktails hammered Ryde-Eastwood Hawks 30-16 in round seven of the competition.
The win comes after a narrow loss to the Hills Bulls in round five 27-20.
The Silktails campaign has all been smooth sailing with a two of their matches postponed.
Their first two matches didn’t go in their favour losing to Black Town Workers Sea Eagles 36-28 in the opener and Glebe Dirty Reds 16-6 in the second round.
