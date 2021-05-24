Home

Rugby

Silktails impresses Naiqama at opposed session with Bears

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 13, 2022 1:32 pm
[Source: Facebook]

Fiji Kava Kaiviti Silktails had their first opposed session of the season with the North Sydney Bears yesterday.

Head Coach Wes Naiqama thanked Jason Taylor and the NSW Cup North Sydney Bears for hosting the session, and hopes this partnership with the Sydney Roosters continues to grow.

Naiqama says there were great learnings taken away by the players which will benefit the squad leading into the two upcoming trial games.

He adds the squad applied all that they had trained to do in their five weeks together.

The Silktails will face Burleigh Bears next Saturday at Pizzey Park in Gold Coast, Australia.

 

