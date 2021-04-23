Silktails go down to Mounties

The Kaiviti Silktails have recorded their second loss in the Ron Massey Cup after going down to Mounties 21-20 in a nail biting affair at Mascot Oval.
The game promised to be a thriller and it did not fall short of expectation with both sides finding themselves held at a draw 4 times within the game.
The Silktails trailed at the break 4-8 but hit back first to level scores.
The Silktails now focus on their match against Cabramatta at Mascot Oval on Saturday.
