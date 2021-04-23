Home

Rugby

Silktails go down to Mounties

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 25, 2021 8:54 am
[Source: nswrl]

The Kaiviti Silktails have recorded their second loss in the Ron Massey Cup after going down to Mounties 21-20 in a nail biting affair at Mascot Oval.

The game promised to be a thriller and it did not fall short of expectation with both sides finding themselves held at a draw 4 times within the game.

The Silktails trailed at the break 4-8 but hit back first to level scores.

The Silktails now focus on their match against Cabramatta at Mascot Oval on Saturday.

