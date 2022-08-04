Silktails forfeit match due to injuries

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails / Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails didn’t feature in the round 14 clash catch up game against the Hills Bulls Sports Club last night at Crestwood Oval in Sydney, Australia because of player unavailability.

Due to the well-publicized player injury situation the Silktails are currently facing, the New South Wales Rugby League accepted a forfeit of their clash with the Bulls.

In a statement, the Silktails said they’ve exhausted all avenues to try play the game, but due to a number of unique circumstances their request to forfeit the match was accepted by the league.

The Silktails also apologized to the Hills Bulls but they’ll be able to take on Mounties at Mascot Oval on Saturday at 3pm.

A win against Mounties will surely boost the team’s chances of qualifying for its first Ron Massey Cup finals since entry into the competition in 2020.