Silktails back on track

[Source: Silktails/ Facebook]

The Fiji Kava Kaiviti Silktails recorded their third win in the Ron Massey Cup competition today, after a 36-34 win over Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles.

Tries from Kaiviti Silktails Viliame Tutuvuli, Osea Natoga, Meli Nasau, Samuela Yalisaya, Meli Nasau, and Sirilo Lovokuro put the side into a good position.

RMC Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles’ Jermaine Ma’u scored a brace with Shaun Fitzgerald, Lufusi Tapaatoutai, and Peni Misinale bagged a try each.

Silktails will face Glebe Dirty Reds next while the Sea Eagles will meet Ryde Eastwood Hawks.