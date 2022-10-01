Sigatoka Methodist holds on to win U16 Raluve title

Sigatoka Methodist College have held on to win the U16 Weetbix Raluve final, beating Naitasiri Secondary School 12-10 today.
Both tries were scored in the first half by full-back Raijeli Masiveni and half-back Seruwaia Wala as they led 12-nil at the break.
Despite being down 2 players in the second half for red card offences, Sigatoka Methodist withstood the mounting attack from Naitasiri Secondary.
With 10 minutes to go, Naitasiri Secondary finally broke the defence with a try to lock Helen Kereacagi.
Naitasiri Secondary managed to close the gap even further when full-back Arieta Naulumatua muscled her way over for a try.
This was on the back of a yellow card to Sigatoka Methodist Laite Havulu which Naitasiri Secondary capitalized on.
It looked as if the side was on a comeback until an unforced error cost them the game.