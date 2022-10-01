Sigatoka Methodist holds on to win U16 Raluve title

Sigatoka Methodist College have held on to win the U16 Weetbix Raluve final, beating Naitasiri Secondary School 12-10 today.

Both tries were scored in the first half by full-back Raijeli Masiveni and half-back Seruwaia Wala as they led 12-nil at the break.

Despite being down 2 players in the second half for red card offences, Sigatoka Methodist withstood the mounting attack from Naitasiri Secondary.

Article continues after advertisement

With 10 minutes to go, Naitasiri Secondary finally broke the defence with a try to lock Helen Kereacagi.

Naitasiri Secondary managed to close the gap even further when full-back Arieta Naulumatua muscled her way over for a try.

This was on the back of a yellow card to Sigatoka Methodist Laite Havulu which Naitasiri Secondary capitalized on.

It looked as if the side was on a comeback until an unforced error cost them the game.