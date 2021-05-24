Home

Rugby

Shop N Save on board the Drua

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 8, 2022 3:32 pm
[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

More businesses are starting to get on board the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua as they continue their first Super Rugby Pacific season journey.

Shop N Save Supermarket is the latest business to join the Drua, sponsorship family.

The leading chain has signed up as the official supermarket of the franchise.

Article continues after advertisement

Shop N Save’s major sponsorship will see them feature prominently on the Drua’s playing shorts, as well as access a range of other benefits.


[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Fijian Drua Chief Executive, Brian Thorburn says it’s indeed a pleasure for them to officially welcome Shop N Save Supermarket into its sponsor vuvale.

Shop N Save Supermarket Executive Director, Nisheel Deo Kisun says they’re proud to be associating their brand with the Fijian Drua.

He adds it comes as no surprise that rugby dives deep into the heart of every Fijian and also holds the incredible power of uniting the people.

The Drua takes on Brumbies tomorrow at 9:45pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

