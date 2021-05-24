Home

Shock win for Italy over Wales in Cardiff

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 20, 2022 7:58 am
[Source:BBC Sport]

Italy has ended its seven-year Six Nations losing sequence with a shock late win over Wales in Cardiff this morning.

Edoardo Padovani scored a last-gasp try after Ange Capuozzo’s break, with Paolo Garbisi converting with the final kick of the match to claim victory.

The win ensured Italy broke a losing sequence of 36 Six Nations games.

Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones became the first player to reach 150 caps for one nation, while captain Dan Biggar was the seventh man to reach 100 Wales caps.

However, according to the BBC, there were no celebrations in Cardiff as Wales were humbled in front of their own fans.

They lost at home against Italy in the Six Nations for the first time with the Azzurri’s previous best result – a draw in 2006.

Wales had suffered away defeats in 2003 and 2007, but the recent 15-year winning record against Italy in all competitions had stretched to 16 games.

In another match, Ireland defeated Scotland 26-5.

