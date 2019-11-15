Sharks rack up big win as Cowboys lose Morgan

Cronulla consolidated their spot in the top eight with a comfortable 28-12 victory against a brave but outgunned North Queensland.

Young halves Connor Tracey and Brayden Trindall pulled the strings nicely for the Sharks in Shaun Johnson’s absence, Tracey crossing for a try, while fullback Will Kennedy dished off two try assists in an impressive display.

Cronulla went into the sheds leading 16-6 after turning a mountain of possession into a rapid-fire procession of four-pointers to Briton Nikora, Sione Katoa and Braden Hamlin-Uele after the Cowboys converted a bright start into the opening try to Kyle Feldt.

With momentum swinging the Sharks’ way North Queensland’s woes quickly deepened when captain and halfback Michael Morgan, in just his third game back from a shoulder injury, did his calf and was lost for the remainder of the game after just 15 minutes, triggering a major re-shuffle.

Sharks centre Jesse Ramien went off for a HIA early and despite clearing protocol and returning to the field failed to start the second half because of problems with his vision.

Feldt scored his second try in the final moments but it was little consolation with North Queensland dealing with another defeat and another injury to one of the team’s best players.