Sharks full of confidence

The Sharks are coming off in high spirits as they prepare to confront a dangerous Rabbitohs outfit full of confidence.

Tonight at Allianz Stadium, they will feel very much in an enemy territory even though they are hosting the semi-final, so a fast start is vital to take the Rabbitohs out of the equation.

The Sharks have Nicho Hynes and Matt Moylan in rare form and plenty of firepower up front where Toby Rudolf, Braden Hamlin-Uele and Dale Finucane will lay a platform for their magic men to work off.

The sharks will go against Rabbitohs at 10 pm tonight.

