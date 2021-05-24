Home

Rugby

Sharks dominate Harlequins

BBC Sport
February 7, 2022 5:21 am
[Source: Sale Sharks/Twitter]

Two Tom Roebuck tries set Sale Sharks on their way to a dominant 36-14 win at Premiership champions Harlequins.

Hooker Ewan Ashman then broke through to give the Sharks a 22-0 lead before Hugh Tizard hit back in first-half added time to give the hosts hope.

But two second-half tries from Rob du Preez either side of a Tommy Allan score for Quins secured the victory and the bonus point for the visitors.

Article continues after advertisement

Quins drop to fourth following their heaviest defeat of the season.

