Rugby
Sharks dominate Harlequins
BBC Sport
February 7, 2022 5:21 am
[Source: Sale Sharks/Twitter]
Two Tom Roebuck tries set Sale Sharks on their way to a dominant 36-14 win at Premiership champions Harlequins.
Hooker Ewan Ashman then broke through to give the Sharks a 22-0 lead before Hugh Tizard hit back in first-half added time to give the hosts hope.
But two second-half tries from Rob du Preez either side of a Tommy Allan score for Quins secured the victory and the bonus point for the visitors.
Quins drop to fourth following their heaviest defeat of the season.
