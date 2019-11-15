Shape of attack a concern for Tailevu

At the start of the season the Tailevu rugby side was not even sure whether they’ll challenge the coveted Farebrother Sullivan trophy as a new competition format was adopted.

However, Tailevu’s prayers were answered when Namosi lost the Farebrother to Nadi which meant Suva was not going to challenge again.

After beating Naitasiri over the weekend, Tailevu Head Coach Samisoni Baikeitoga says its double celebration for them knowing they’ll stay in the premier competition next year and they also get to challenge the Farebrother this year.

Article continues after advertisement

Baikeitoga adds the Farebrother is a different ball game altogether and they need to tie up some loose ends.

“I think some of our loose pass, our shapes of attack it’s not connecting we’ll work on that area and we’ll try and do our best.”

Meanwhile, the top four teams for the Skipper Cup are now confirmed even with a round left to play.

Suva, Naitasiri, Nadroga, and Namosi have secured maximum points to make the semifinals despite this weekend’s results.

However, the final round results will be vital for Naitasiri, Nadroga, and Namosi to determine who finishes second, third, and fourth.

Defending champions Suva will finish the season at the top of the table even if they lose to Namosi this week.

Suva now confirms a home semifinal, and if they make it through, they’ll host the final.

The capital city side has 47 points, Naitasiri after losing to Tailevu yesterday is second with 41, Nadroga is now third with 39 points, and Namosi in fourth place with 38.

Nadi is the fifth-place team with 31 points and even if they secure a bonus-point win against Tailevu this weekend they still can’t make the top four.

In the final round, Suva takes on Namosi, Naitasiri play Yasawa, Nadroga battles Lautoka and Nadi host Tailevu.