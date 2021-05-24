Sewabu to expand on rugby development with new role

Former Fiji Rugby Union Development Manager, Koli Sewabu may be moving to greener pastures – but he still believes there is more to be done in terms of rugby development.

Sewabu is now the new International Partnership Officer for Oceania Rugby and he has big plans for the new role.

The success of the High-Performance program is an achievement and Sewabu hopes to expand this with his new role.

“But I took hold of the new opportunity knowing that there’s till links to those areas that need to be developed in the next few years but this time not only looking at Fiji but looking more from an Oceania context what can we do to help our brothers in Samoa, Tonga, and PNG”

Sewabu says Oceania Rugby will help his goal of reaching other Pacific island countries.

“A lot has been done and has been achieved, there’s still a lot of work to be achieved in the next few years and I believe the foundation has been set and there’s the platform that’s now being set for the new development manager to come and build on that and identify further gaps to continue to do the good works that has been down from previous years”

Sewabu was the FRU development manager for three years.