Sevu Reece to start

Fiji-born Sevu Reece is back on the All Blacks starting line-up ahead of the Rugby Championship clash against South Africa this weekend.

Reece takes his place on the wing, replacing George Bridge who had to endure a torrid time under the high-ball gush from the world champions.

George Bower is also in the squad and will come off the bench.

Article continues after advertisement

Other changes made in Ian Foster’s side sees, TJ Perenara moving to the bench and Brad Weber coming in the number nine jersey.

The All Blacks face South Africa on Saturday night at 10.05.

Game 6️⃣ of the 2021 Fortinet Rugby Championship 💪#RSAvNZL pic.twitter.com/jtcXMODgyf — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 30, 2021

All Blacks line-up

(Test caps in brackets):

1. Joe Moody (53)

2. Codie Taylor (63)

3. Nepo Laulala (36)

4. Brodie Retallick (88)

5. Scott Barrett (47)

6. Akira Ioane (9)

7. Ardie Savea (55) – captain

8. Luke Jacobson (9)

9. Brad Weber (13)

10. Beauden Barrett (97)

11. Rieko Ioane (43)

12. David Havili (10)

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (52)

14. Sevu Reece (13)

15. Jordie Barrett (31)

RESERVES

16. Asafo Aumua (3)

17. George Bower (7)

18. Ofa Tuungafasi (41)

19. Patrick Tuipulotu (40)

20. Ethan Blackadder (6)

21. TJ Perenara (74)

22. Richie Mo’unga (26)

23. Damian McKenzie (36)