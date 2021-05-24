Home

Sevu Reece to start

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 30, 2021 2:01 pm
Sevu Reece

Fiji-born Sevu Reece is back on the All Blacks starting line-up ahead of the Rugby Championship clash against South Africa this weekend.

Reece takes his place on the wing, replacing George Bridge who had to endure a torrid time under the high-ball gush from the world champions.

George Bower is also in the squad and will come off the bench.

Other changes made in Ian Foster’s side sees, TJ Perenara moving to the bench and Brad Weber coming in the number nine jersey.

The All Blacks face South Africa on Saturday night at 10.05.

All Blacks line-up
(Test caps in brackets):
1. Joe Moody (53)
2. Codie Taylor (63)
3. Nepo Laulala (36)
4. Brodie Retallick (88)
5. Scott Barrett (47)
6. Akira Ioane (9)
7. Ardie Savea (55) – captain
8. Luke Jacobson (9)
9. Brad Weber (13)
10. Beauden Barrett (97)
11. Rieko Ioane (43)
12. David Havili (10)
13. Anton Lienert-Brown (52)
14. Sevu Reece (13)
15. Jordie Barrett (31)
RESERVES
16. Asafo Aumua (3)
17. George Bower (7)
18. Ofa Tuungafasi (41)
19. Patrick Tuipulotu (40)
20. Ethan Blackadder (6)
21. TJ Perenara (74)
22. Richie Mo’unga (26)
23. Damian McKenzie (36)

