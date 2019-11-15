Sevu Reece re-signs with New Zealand rugby

All Blacks and Crusaders winger Sevu Reece has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby and his Super Rugby club until 2022.

The news comes on the back of the 22-year-old’s breakout season last year.

Reece was called into the Crusaders as a replacement before joining the squad fulltime.

His blistering pace and unbelievable finishing saw him top the try-scoring chart for the Investec Super Rugby season with 15 tries.

The former Queen Victoria School student’s year got better when he was picked for the All Blacks for the Rugby Championship, and then the Rugby World Cup squad.

He played seven Tests in total in 2019, including four matches at RWC2019, and scored four tries.

Speaking to allblacks.com, Reece said 2019 was a surreal season for him with the Crusaders and All Blacks, so it was an easy decision to extend his time with the Crusaders club and continue to push for higher honours.

Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson said Reece is a special player, and they’re excited that he’s extended his time with the Crusaders and New Zealand Rugby.