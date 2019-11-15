Sevu Reece and Mark Telea to feature for Mitre 10 champs Tasman

Fijian born Crusaders winger Sevu Reece and Blues speedster Mark Telea will feature for Tasman in Mitre 10.

This is after the defending champions singed the Super Rugby guns as they begin their title defense preparations.

Reece and Telea have left Waikato and North Harbour respectively and will join Crusaders David Havili, Will Jordan and Leicester Fainga’anuku ahead of the season, which kicks off on September 11.

Article continues after advertisement

Including his eight tries in 12 appearances this year, Reece has scored 23 tries in 26 appearances since joining the Crusaders as an injury replacement for Israel Dagg last season.

Telea on the hand, claimed the most elusive runner in Super Rugby, has recorded seven tries in an impressive rookie season for the revitalized Blues.