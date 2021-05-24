Home

Rugby

Seville 7s all set to kick off

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 27, 2022 4:36 pm

South African men and Australian women lead the Series rankings after three rounds.

South Africa head into the Seville 7s with 66 points after winning three legs of the HSBC World 7s series.

Australia Women’s finished the three legs with 56 points winning gold in two Dubai legs and Bronze in Malaga.

Article continues after advertisement

The pool draw for the men’s tournament sees the all-conquering South Africa placed in Pool A alongside the USA and hosts Spain in a three-team pool which includes only three teams as Samoa are unable to participate.

Opposition teams will be awarded a bye against Samoa with a three-point victory and 0-0 scoreline recorded.

Pool B involves Argentina, silver medallists in Malaga, who will take on Ireland, Germany and Jamaica.

In Pool C the youthful England squad that claimed bronze in Malaga will face France, Wales and Japan.

Core Series teams Australia, Canada, Scotland and Kenya are drawn in a strong-looking Pool D.

Seville 7s kicks off tomorrow night and you can catch all the live action on FBC TV.

 

