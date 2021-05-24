Several European rugby matches postponed

Some of our Flying Fijians stars in Europe will not be in action for their clubs this weekend.

According to the BBC, seven European rugby matches due to be played between French and British teams this weekend have been postponed because of France’s new travel rules.

Levani Botia’s La Rochelle was scheduled to play Bath tomorrow while Peceli Yato, Alivereti Raka, and Peni Ravai’s Clermont was due to face Sale in the Champions Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

However, these games will not go ahead, nor will Worcester versus Biarritz in the Challenge Cup.

Other postponed games include Scarlets against Bordeaux, Toulouse and Wasps, Waisea Nayacalevu’s Stade Francais and Semi Radradra’s Bristol plus London Irish and Brive are all off.

Tournament organizers hope the games can be played at a later date.

Meanwhile, 47 players from nine different Premiership clubs tested positive for Covid-19, up from just two the previous week.

Earlier this week, France announced that from Saturday travellers who are not French residents or citizens must have a “compelling reason”, provide a negative Covid test less than 24 hours old, and isolate for at least two days.