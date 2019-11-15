Home

Rugby

Seven’s players to feature in Round two of Skipper Cup

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 28, 2020 7:05 am
Terio Tamani, Jiuta Wainiqolo and Alasio Naduva

Fans can expect to see some of our national 7s reps in round two of the Skipper Cup competition.

As one of Fiji’s much anticipated local rugby competition, the Skipper Cup will now feature our national 7s players representing their various provincial teams.

National reps like Terio Tamani, Alasio Naduva, Livai Ikanikoda, Meli Derenalagi and Jiuta Wainiqolo are part of the Suva training squad while Aminiasi Tuimaba is said to be joining the Yawasa Rugby team.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji National Men’s 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber says these players will still be part of the national training squad, but have been given a chance to play in the Skipper Cup.

“In the Skipper the boys will be playing from round two and subsequent to that they will still be in training blocks with us through the week, so really so it is a tough training block and competition for this players to continue to do. The intention is to get them ready for competition.”

In this week competition, Naitasiri will host Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park on Saturday at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Nadroga will face Namosi at Lawaqa Park and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

You can catch the radio commentary on Bula FM.

In other matches, Suva will host Yasawa at the ANZ Stadium and Lautoka face Tailevu at Churchill Park.

